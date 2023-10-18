'I am fine. I feel safe:' Chesapeake woman describes being in Israel during war

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake woman currently in Jerusalem talked with News 3 on Wednesday.

Anitra Yancey says she’s been in Israel for a little over a month, and this is her second trip. The first lasted several months.

“My heart was connected when I came for the first time last year,” Yancey said. “It’s just a peace I’ve experienced greater than a peace anyplace else.”

She said, "In my heart, I was thinking, what better place to keep the fall holy days than in Jerusalem?"

Yancey talked about how she is approximately 50 miles from where most of the violence of war is occurring.

“The war started on the Sabbath," she said. "So, we were all in services and before we reached the synagogue, we heard the sirens and everything. Then everything stopped and was quiet, but there were still people in the streets.”

Though, a local friend told her the streets are much emptier than usual. She says most people are going outdoors only for the essentials.

Yancey wants her family and friends back home to know she is safe.

“I am well. I am fine. I feel safe, and I want to stay and help, I really do,” she said. “That’s what’s in my heart to do. I want to stay and help serve, and I feel humbled and honored to be able to stay here in Jerusalem and serve those who need help."

Yancey’s initial flight leaving Israel was canceled as were two others that she booked. She said she is exploring other options but is not in a panic to leave.

She describes the locals as strong and supportive.

Her brother Emanuel Yancey told News 3 last week, “She doesn’t sound worried. She doesn’t sound anxious. More people here are worried for her than I sense the worry that she has, so that encourages me a lot.”