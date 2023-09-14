"I am receiving professional counseling:" Hampton councilman amid prostitute scandal

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton city councilman Chris Bowman apologized for what he calls his “poor behavior.”

Last month, news 3 reported that Bowman was allegedly involved in an encounter with a prostitute.

During the city council meeting, several Hampton residents were calling for Councilman Bowman to resign.

Bowman says he’s currently receiving professional help and hoping to regain the trust of the community.

"I want the community to know that I made a serious mistake," Bowman said to News 3's Leondra Head. "I’m not perfect. I’m going to work hard to regain the citizen’s trust."

The councilman issued a formal apology saying that he pledges never to put himself in that situation again.

News 3 obtained a letter that Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck sent to Councilman Bowman in March. The letter says Bowman made three women feel uncomfortable and engaged in unwanted touching.

"I am receiving professional counseling. I’m seeing an LPC, a licensed professional counselor, and doing some pastoral counseling. At this point, that’s really helping me," Bowman said.

Court documentssay Bowman paid a prostitute at a hotel in 2022. When Bowman went to his car, his phone was stolen. A man later called Bowman and threatened to expose him if he didn’t pay. Bowman ended up paying the man $5,000 but never received his phone. Bowman was not charged. The man who took Bowman’s phone was arrested.

Councilman Steve Brown called for Bowman to resign a week prior to the council meeting. Bowman said he has no intentions of stepping down, but several residents spoke out against him.

"When you went in a hotel, you took the city’s name and committed a crime. We urge you to remove your name badge and step down immediately," Randy Bowman, a Hampton resident said.

"We don’t want these women to be overshadowed or discounted," Gaylene Kanoyton, the President of the Hampton NAACP branch said.

"Chris, I say this as a friend, do the right thing. It’s time to step down, and get yourself in order," one public speaker said during Hampton's city council meeting.

"Mr. Bowman, if you love this city as much as you say, do the right thing and step down. Get your life in order. I referenced a recall petition. It’s coming," Brenda Marks, a Hampton said.

Bowman says citizens have the right to seek a recall.

"A recall is an option for the citizens of Hampton. If they feel that they want to pursue that, then that’s their right," Bowman said.