'I have to find purpose in this pain:' Mom of slain Newport News teen helps other grieving families

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Sometimes we all need a shoulder to cry on, but according to Hampton Roads counselors, there aren't enough people doing that job.

As a result, some people suffer in silence.

January Serda says she has been paralyzed with grief since her 17-year-old son was murdered.

"I couldn't even move out of my car when I saw Justice lying on the ground in the Menchville High school parking lot," recalled Serda, remembering the day of her son's death.

In 2021, Justice Dunham was attending a basketball game when he was shot by another student from Warwick High School.

Serda says she's had a hard time finding closure when there has been no justice for her son. The last time his name was brought up in court was October of 2022 when the student accused of killing him was on trial.

"The jury was hung on the actual murder charge and he was only found guilty of the gun charges," explained Serda.

After her son's death, Serda said she wasn't sleeping and was drinking too much.

The grief was too much for her to function as she had before.

With her life spiraling out of control, she found a new calling at Riverside Hospital when she was hired as a manager for their violence intervention program.

Today, she helps families through the pain she knows all too well.

"I have to find purpose in this pain because it's so visceral and deep. No mother should lose a child this way," said Serda.

Lateacia Sessoms is a licensed professional counselor. On Friday, she told News 3 that Hampton Roads needs more counselors who can help heal communities.

"There are not enough black and brown therapists and counselors. There are also not a lot of individuals who are culturally competent who are trauma-informed," said Sessoms.

Sessoms says wait lists just to talk to someone are long and have a long-lasting impact.

"Because of that waitlist, we are seeing more violence. We are seeing more drugs, more domestic violence, gunshot wounds, and things of that nature," Explained Sessoms.

Sessoms says it's hard to find people to do this line of work, but a recent two-million-dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Justice could fill some of the void.

"Safer Together" is a gun violence initiative that will reach five cities in Hampton Roads. It will give money to three hospital-based violence intervention programs and three community organizations.

While it won't bring back her son, Serda says she hopes it will prevent a parent from feeling her pain.

Serda says she will return to court Jan. 9, hoping to see justice in her son's death.