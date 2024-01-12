Check out the dog parks at the back of Chesapeake City Park

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake City Park has two off-leash dog parks.

This week Kristy Steward checked out the dog park at the back of Chesapeake City Park, located at 900 City Park Drive. Encompassing 1.5 acres of land, this fenced dog park has one section for big dogs and one for little dogs.

In Your Community Chesapeake City Park is down with the dogs Kristy Steward

The big dog section includes a mini forest for pups to explore.

Both sections have ample grassy running space. Community dog toys, water, and waste bags are all provided. Each section has a few benches and picnic tables for owners to sit at.

Kristy rates this dog park a four out of five paws.