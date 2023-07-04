Chesapeake deputy injured in shootout named Virginia Sheriff's Association 2023 Deputy of the Year

Chesapeake Sheriff's Office Deputy Scott Chambers has been named the 2023 Deputy Sheriff of the Year by the Virginia Sheriff's Association.

'A true hero': Chesapeake sheriff talks about his deputy, friend hurt in shootout

Deputy Chambers was injured in a shootout in Hampton in January while working on a U.S. Marshal's Service Task Force operation. He had to go under multiple surgeries for his injuries.

Deputy Chambers has also received other awards including the Wounded in Combat and Combat Cross medals.