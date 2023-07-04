Watch Now
Chesapeake deputy injured in shootout named Virginia Sheriff's Association 2023 Deputy of the Year

Deputy Scott Chambers
Posted at 4:21 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 16:21:17-04

Chesapeake Sheriff's Office Deputy Scott Chambers has been named the 2023 Deputy Sheriff of the Year by the Virginia Sheriff's Association.

Deputy Chambers was injured in a shootout in Hampton in January while working on a U.S. Marshal's Service Task Force operation. He had to go under multiple surgeries for his injuries.

Deputy Chambers has also received other awards including the Wounded in Combat and Combat Cross medals.

