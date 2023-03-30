Chesapeake deputy shot on the job in Hampton is honored with 4 awards

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake deputy shot in the line of duty earlier this year was honored Thursday at City Hall.

Deputy Scott Chambers spent months recovering from an injury that nearly took his life.

Chesapeake deputy released from hospital

Back in January, the U.S. Marshals Task Force was trying to pull over Lamont Lewis to arrest him on felony warrants. Lamont had been wanted in the Christmas Day murder of Tivona Fogg.

Antoinette DelBel/WTKR

When Lamont got out of the car, he and law enforcement exchanged gunfire in which Chambers was hit three times. Lamont later died at the hospital.

For a week Chambers was treated at Regional Riverside Medical Center Hospital. He's spent the last few months recovering but says he still has a long way to go.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office honored him at Chesapeake City Hall and presented him with four awards. Two of the awards included the Combat Cross Medal and the Wounded in Combat Medal, which are the most prestigious awards you can receive from the sheriff's office.

News 3 Chesapeake Deputy Scott Chambers spent months recovering from an injury that nearly took his life when he was shot while on the job.

Chambers says he's humbled by the recognition of a job that he says he loves.

"I enjoy my job for a lot of reasons but I will tell you that I enjoy my job mostly because, at least in my mind, I'm helping people and sometimes it's not always apparent," Chambers said. "In this particular case, we were helping a community get somebody that needed to not be out there in the community, he was hurtful to the community, and I'm thankful that our task force for able to do that job."

Chambers said he would eventually like to go back to work.

