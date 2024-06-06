Chesapeake man pays homage heroic uncle who died in events leading up to D-Day

CHESAPEAKE Va. — The battles that helped shape D-Day 80 years ago still feel real for many families in Hampton Roads. There are so many stories we're still discovering, including one from a Chesapeake man who has a direct tie to the operation—the largest invasion in military history.

Andrew Payne can never forget the D-Day landings that helped lead to Hitler's defeat.

"I remember April 28 [1944]. That was the day my uncle died and that was leading up to D-Day of course," said Payne.

His uncle, Captain Joseph "Bubbles" Payne, was the lead navigator for the Bloody 100th Squadron. His squadron helped lay the groundwork to eliminate German air support leading up to D-Day.

He never met his uncle, but he wanted to learn more about him.

"We don't have his diary, we don't have his detailed history, but enough accounts exist that we can stitch that together. I'm trying to do that so we can pass it on," said Payne.

Each stitch, each book, each picture holds a clue to the past. Though the two men never met, Andrew feels a connection to him, thanks to his research.

"They were bombing factories, bombing rail yards. They were bombing concentrations of troops wherever they could find them," said Payne.

His uncle completed over 20 missions until he died at just 23 years old.

"Most of these guys were kids," Payne added.

It was without question that Andrew wanted to follow in his footsteps.

"I went into the Navy and retired after 24 years," Payne added.

He's now making sure the experiences of his loved one and others who fought and died live forever.

"We lost all of these good men and women in the war, in a sacrifice that most of us don't understand. So what's left for us to do is honor their sacrifice," said Payne.

On Thursday, Andrew accepted an award in Kentucky on his uncle's behalf. The Mayor of Lexington is honoring the families of service members who are buried in the Normandy American Cemetery.