WWII veteran wants 100,000 cards for his 100th birthday. Here's how you can help

LODI, Calif. — In Northern California, a World War II veteran is celebrating a major milestone—his 100th birthday, and he has a special wish.

Frank Wright was a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima, and helped liberate Guam. He received two Purple Hearts. And now, eight decades later, his birthday wish is to get 100,000 cards and letters.

"I open up every card that comes in and every letter that I get. That I appreciate," said Wright.

Wright is also hoping for a big turnout at his centennial celebration on Saturday, July 5.

Anyone interested can send a postcard or letter to: Frank S. Wright, Stockton Marine Corps Club, PO Box 691045, Stockton, CA 95269.

