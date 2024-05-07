Man arrested following deadly shooting outside of Chesapeake gas station

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting Sunday night, according to Chesapeake police.

Dondre Thorne, 36, is facing the following felony charges, police say: second-degree murder, firearm use in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Thorne is accused of shooting and killing Jonte Wilson, a 36-year-old man from Hampton, police say.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the 5100 block of W. Military Highway, police say. That's outside of an Exxon gas station.

There, officers say they found Wilson, who had been shot.

Wilson died at the scene, police say.

Thorne drove away before officers arrived, police say. He was booked the following day, court records say.

He's scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.