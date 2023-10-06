Man charged in connection to Chesapeake hit and run that killed an 8-year-old appearing in court

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The man who's facing charges in connection to a hit and run out of Chesapeake that killed an 8-year-old will appear in court this morning for an arraignment.

Police said on Tuesday, October 3, around 4:15 p.m., they were sent to the 1700 block of Battlefield Boulevard South. At the scene, they said they found an 8-year-old boy who was hit by a car.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Chesapeake Public Schools have since identified the boy as Forrest Hooper.

At the time, a detective told News 3 that after the boy was hit by the car, the car kept driving.

On Thursday, police said they arrested Richard Humbert, a 38-year-old man from Virginia Beach, in connection to the incident. He's facing a felony charge of hit-and-run resulting in death.

