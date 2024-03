CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was found shot to death on South Military Hwy. Friday morning, police say.

Officers went to the intersection of South Military Hwy. and Canal Dr. just after 5:30 a.m., police say. There, officers say they found a man lying in the road.



Police determined that the man was shot. They added that he was not hit by a car.

As police investigate what happened, they're asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

