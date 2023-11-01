New video series shines light on opioid crisis in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va — A new video series is highlighting the issue of opioids in Chesapeake.

As of Nov. 1, there had been over 120 overdose calls in Chesapeake, the majority of them opioid-related.

About two dozen of those opioid-related calls had been fatal.

“I’m a grateful, humble recovering addict," said Raymond Barnes, who used opioids for 32 years.

His drug use started with marijuana when he was 11 and snowballed from there.

He got help from Chesapeake Integrated Behavioral Healthcare to overcome his addiction.

“My drug of choice actually was cocaine in any form," Barnes said.

News Virginia may receive $28 mil. from Kroger opioid settlement Sammi Bilitz

His drug use took a toll on both his health and his career.

"My natural weight is around 240 pounds. I'm six foot four. When I went into treatment in 2003, I was 162 pounds," Barnes explained. "I had careers; D.C. Superior Court, child support enforcement, corrections, military and I lost it all to drug use."

The four-part video series highlighting the issue was made by Chesapeake Public Communications Coordinator Karen Meyers.

“As a city, our job is to educate and inform people, and I just thought it was important for our residents to know what their city is doing to combat the opioid crisis," said Meyers when asked why she wanted to make the videos.

News Portsmouth receives more than $200K to fight opioid crisis Leondra Head

The videos are over an hour long altogether and, working with a videographer, took multiple months to make.

"We've had some very positive responses, especially on social media where people are voicing that they appreciate the information and that there's a great need to have that information," said Meyers.

Meyers said her videos shouldn't be the end of awareness.

“I think talking about it and to continue to educate people is going to be the key," said Meyers.

Opioids are also a focus of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

“On overdose addictions, you have the criminal side. This governor has put more resources into law enforcement than, really, any governor in recent history. Then, on the civil side, what our office has done is we’ve gone after a lot of the manufacturers of these opioids," Miyares emphasized.

In November 2022, he launched a public awareness initiative called One Pill Can Kill.

News Attorney General Miyares launches 'One Pill Can Kill' initiative Brendan Ponton

“I think we’re at the forefront of an invisible war that’s happening every day in Virginia," said Miyares.

Barnes said words can't express how thankful he is for Meyers making the videos.

“We need more like her. We need a lot more like her to get the word out," said Barnes. "Knowing is not enough. You've got to be able to relate in some instances. I can read a book and know, but if you've got a person who has expanded on knowing 'Okay, let's go talk to the first responders, let's talk to an addict, let's talk to a teacher, let's talk to those people' that there is priceless. So, in my heart I have a warm spot for Chesapeake."

The four videos can be found on the city of Chesapeake's Facebook page.