CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting in Chesapeake on Sunday that police believe was domestic-related, the Chesapeake Police Department said.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Orchard Grove Drive around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting, police said. When they arrived, they found an adult man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Early in the investigation, police said the shooting appeared to be domestic-related and involved people who knew one another. A suspect has been detained for questioning.

Police said there is no known threat to the public.

The Chesapeake Police Department said it is still investigating what led up to the shooting and will release more information as it becomes available.

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