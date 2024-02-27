Watch Now
Police arrest man accused of shooting his family's dog to death in Chesapeake

Posted at 1:08 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 13:41:06-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man accused of shooting his family’s dog to death is in custody and facing several charges, according to Chesapeake police.

Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, officers went to a Chesapeake home, located in the 1600 block of Martin Ave., according to police. There, they learned that 31-year-old Jonathan Richardson shot and killed the family dog, police say.

Richardson was not at the home when police arrived, but they later took him into custody, police say. He’s facing four felony charges and a misdemeanor charge, including child neglect and animal abuse charges, according to police.

