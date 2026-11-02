Woman found dead after fire on 3rd floor of Chesapeake condominium complex

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman was found dead Sunday afternoon after a fire at a condominium complex in Chesapeake, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were called to Parkview Condominiums in the 500 block of Judah Way in the Greenbrier area around 3:15 p.m. after a fire alarm was activated, Capt. Steven Bradley, the Chesapeake Fire Department's assistant fire marshal, said.

As crews headed to the scene, additional callers reported smoke on the third floor and said some residents could not use a stairwell to leave the building.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a third-floor condominium.

Officials said the building's sprinkler system had extinguished the fire before firefighters entered the building. Residents in the stairwell were evacuated safely.

During a search of the condominium where the fire occurred, firefighters found a woman inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released her identity or a cause of death.

Fire investigators are working with Chesapeake Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine what happened.

Three condominiums were declared unsafe because of smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross is helping one adult and one child who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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