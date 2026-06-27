19-year-old shot and killed in Norfolk Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police were investigating Saturday after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in a car.

Police say officers responded to the 2500 block of Arcadia St., which is near Ingleside Elementary School, and found the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity was not immediately released.

Norfolk Police are currently on scene for a shooting in the 3500 block of Arcadia St. A 19-year-old woman was found suffering from a life-threatening wound in a car, and pronounced deceased at the scene. The came in around 2:00 p.m. This is an active investigation and updates… pic.twitter.com/0CupDhCqeG — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) June 27, 2026

Norfolk's commonwealth attorney was at the scene Saturday afternoon along with police.

the shooting comes one day after police say a man was shot and killed in a car on Church St. in Norfolk. That shooting was also under investigation Saturday.

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