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19-year-old shot and killed in Norfolk Saturday

Police say woman was found in a car
Norfolk Arcadia St homicide 1
WTKR
Norfolk Arcadia St homicide 1
Norfolk Arcadia St. homicide 2
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NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police were investigating Saturday after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in a car.

Police say officers responded to the 2500 block of Arcadia St., which is near Ingleside Elementary School, and found the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity was not immediately released.

Norfolk's commonwealth attorney was at the scene Saturday afternoon along with police.

the shooting comes one day after police say a man was shot and killed in a car on Church St. in Norfolk. That shooting was also under investigation Saturday.

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