DJ Envy brings Drive Your Dreams Car Show back to Hampton Roads for second year

HAMPTON, Va. — DJ Envy is bringing his Drive Your Dreams Car Show back to Hampton Roads, promising a bigger and more family-friendly experience than the 2025 debut event.

The show takes place Saturday at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton.

After a successful first year, DJ Envy says the response from the community is exactly why he wanted to return.

"This is my second home. Before I was a cousin, I was considered a big brother to the 757," Envy said.

That connection grew even stronger after seeing how many families showed up to the 2025 event.

"Most important thing I learned is that there's not a lot of things for families in Virginia. The way people came out and the way people were like, 'There's always something for me, but nothing to bring my kids to that we both can enjoy,'" Envy said.

With that in mind, Envy says this year's event is bigger than a traditional car show, designed to give people something to do long after they've looked at the vehicles.

"This is not just you put a car on a concrete and look at it. I mean we're the red carpet, building out stores. We have a bodega that we're building out inside so it feels like New York. We built a Breakfast Club studio so people could take pictures," Envy said.

That expanded experience is one reason organizers are using the entire Hampton Roads Convention Center this year. Envy says the added space will allow the event to spread across both sides of the building.

"Well, that's why we have the whole convention center. It's a lot of space, so it's gonna be a lot of space on both sides of the convention center. I'm gonna be at my merch shop signing autographs, taking pictures, and like I always tell everybody, this is a family reunion, so I wanna see a lot of hugs," Envy said.

Returning for a second year also comes with added expectations. Envy says now it's about proving the 2025 event wasn't a one-time success.

"This is the second year. The first year is always great, everyone is excited, but now you gotta prove yourself to show everyone the first year wasn't a fluke. So we're super duper excited. A lot of people coming out, a lot of kids, got some special guests, so I'm hype," Envy said.

Whether you're a lifelong car enthusiast or just looking for something to do with the family, Envy says that's exactly who this weekend is for.

"Enjoy the show, enjoy the food, enjoy the family reunion," Envy said

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