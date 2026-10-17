DMV students explore aviation careers at Hampton University

HAMPTON, Va. — More than 100 students from across the DMV spent Saturday at Hampton University learning about careers in aviation, space exploration and STEM fields during Aviation & STEM Day.

The event brought together students ages 8 to 18 with pilots, drone operators, air traffic controllers and other aviation professionals, giving them a firsthand look at career opportunities they may not have previously considered.

For parents, the event was an opportunity to help their children begin exploring future career paths.

“I felt like this is a perfect time in his life to figure out what his interests are, figure out what avenue he wants to take,” said Kristel Palmer, whose son is in eighth grade.

Gilecia Reed said the event provided valuable encouragement for her son, a high school senior.

“I feel like he needed this,” Reed said. “He needs a good push to get him where he needs to go.”

The Chesapeake-Virginia Beach Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi organized the event in partnership with Hampton University and the National Black Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees. Organizers said the goal was to expose students to careers throughout the aviation industry, not just those in the cockpit.

Participants explored flight simulators, watched drone demonstrations and met representatives from organizations including NASA, airlines and other aviation-related groups.

James Hayes, one of the event organizers, said many students arrived unaware of the opportunities available in the field.

“We have students starting at the age of eight going all the way up to 18,” Hayes said. “Some of these students have told me already they didn’t know that the opportunities were there, and that’s what put a smile on my face. It’s about them.”

For ninth-grader Lucas Hamer, who already has experience flying drones recreationally, the event reinforced an existing interest in aviation.

“To be here is very important to me because I have a recreational license and a drone flying, so I am very interested in some of these flying things and aviation,” Hamer said.

Hamer said aviation represents more than a potential career.

“It reminds me of how the Wright brothers had talked about how they wanted to fly like birds because of the freedom that they had,” he said.

Organizers said they hope students leave with a greater understanding of the many paths available in aviation and the confidence to pursue them.

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