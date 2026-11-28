HAMPTON, Va. — Drivers at Langley Air Force Base will need to make alternate plans if they need to fill up.

The AAFES gas pumps at Langley are currently out of service until further notice, according to a Joint Base Langley-Eustis social media post.

Base officials are asking drivers to make alternate fueling arrangements while the pumps remain unavailable.

It is not immediately clear what caused the outage or when service will be restored.

Officials said updates will be shared on their Facebook page when they become available

This story was written with assistance from artificial intelligence. A journalist reviewed and verified the information before publication.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.