HAMPTON, Va. — NASA said Tuesday it had rapidly mobilized specialized research aircraft, space-based observation tools and scientific personnel to support ongoing efforts at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa.

The agency moved into position a day before the U.S. Army intentionally blew up the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide at the southeastern Iowa plant on Wednesday. Officials said the 5 tons of degraded bomb-making material were at risk of exploding uncontrollably as temperatures cooled.

To support the federal response, NASA said it deployed a P-3 Orion and a Gulfstream III from the agency's Langley Research Center in Virginia, along with a NASA Ames contracted B200. The agency said it is also drawing on observations from its space-based Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution, or TEMPO, instrument.

"Working alongside our partners across the federal government, NASA is utilizing its advanced scientific instruments and expertise to collect environmental and atmospheric data to inform the broader federal response," the agency said in a statement.

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