CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A proposed housing development could bring major changes to the Grassfield area, but many residents are pushing back.

The project, called The Grasslands, would rezone 358 acres along Shillelagh Road. Supporters say it is designed to be a walkable community, falls in the 2045 Comprehensive Plan, could dedicate land to a future fire and police station site.

But neighbors like Nick Welsh say the city has more pressing problems to solve first like traffic and, lack of emergency services for the population size and schools already being at capacity.

Welsh was one of many residents who voiced concerns at a recent planning commission meeting.

"By you saying that you're going to get rid of 350 acres of land and make a housing development — well now we're basically living on a highway, which is what we came away from when we moved from Virginia Beach to Chesapeake," Welsh said.

Welsh says he is not opposed to growth in principle.

"I'm all for development and growth of the city. I just think there are current issues that haven't been dealt with yet. And I think we're putting the cart before the horse in terms of building a lot more when we have issues that need to be addressed right now," Welsh said.

The planning commission denied the proposal. It now heads to city council, where Welsh hopes neighbors will continue to be heard.

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