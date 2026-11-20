CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Thousands of Thanksgiving meals are heading out to local families in need thanks to the annual Turkey Brigade in Chesapeake.

The RW Towne Foundation's Turkey Brigade will provide meals to 4,500 families across Southeast Virginia and Northeast North Carolina this Thanksgiving. What started in 1993 with just 25 baskets has now grown to more than 40,000, with the help of volunteers.

"It's really heartwarming to see that happen," said Clifton Williams, a supporter of the event.

Each basket is filled with a turkey and all the traditional holiday fixings for those who wouldn't have a meal without community support.

"It's important, this huge event. And this wonderful event — it's a lot of fun to work. As you can see, there is a heck of a lot of stuff out here," Williams said.

"It's our way of giving back to the community here we live, we work. You know, we are a part of," Cobell said.

Bea Cobell is this year's chair for the RW Towne Foundation Thanksgiving Turkey Brigade. She tells News 3, the event is a reflection of the community's commitment to one another.

For Cobell, the mission is deeply personal.

"So when I sit down at my Thanksgiving meal with my family and I'm going to cry. I want to know that there are others doing the same thing. Sitting at the table, giving thanks for what they have and not focusing on what they don't," Cobell said.

Those who would like to continue helping can still make donations through Dec. 11.

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