CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The city of Chesapeake is making a major investment in public safety with a new state-of-the-art training academy for first responders.

The 56-acre campus will bring together training resources for the Chesapeake Police Department, Fire Department and Sheriff's Office in one location.

"This is very exciting. They've been talking about this project for over 30 years since I was a patrolman. And to finally see it come to fruition is very exciting and it's going to be great for the citizens of Chesapeake," said Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky.

The facility will include modern classrooms, indoor shooting ranges, burn buildings, confined-space training areas, canine training facilities and more.

Chesapeake Sheriff Wallace Chadwick said the academy will go beyond traditional training infrastructure.

"Not only is it going to be fire burn pits or shooting ranges, we're going to actually have mock courthouses where we can practice our stuff as sheriff's deputies," Chadwick said.

Chesapeake City Manager Chris Price said the facility will set a tone from day one.

"The pride, the integrity, the commitment to excellence — that will begin on day one in these walls," Price said.

The academy is set to open in fall 2029. Leaders from all three agencies say the project represents a significant step forward in training and readiness for the city's public safety professionals.

"People are going to see that and want to be a part of that, and this is just going to bring in more recruits. And we're excited about that, because all three agencies are looking for good people," said Chesapeake Fire Chief Sam Gulisano.

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