Hampton City Council seeks feedback on future of 103-year-old carousel

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton leaders want to hear from the public about the future of the carousel that sits next to the Virginia Air & Space Science Center.

News Should Hampton's 103-year-old carousel be relocated? Residents can weigh in Jay Greene

The Downtown Hampton Development Partnership previously asked the city council to move it over flooding concerns, and it wants to make room for a waterfront park.

Hampton carousel to relocate?

The carousel has been in Hampton since 1920 when it was delivered to Buckroe Beach by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company.

Hampton History Museum

Relocation proposals have included moving it to either Mill Point Park, Buckroe Beach, or keeping it at its current location and building it up higher.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The consideration of the carousel's location is the only item on the agenda for public comment.

News 3's Leondra Head is covering this story and will update it with the latest.