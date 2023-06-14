Watch Now
Hampton City Council seeks feedback on future of 103-year-old carousel

Hand-carved historic horses on Hampton carousel
Ellen Ice / WTKR
Hand-carved historic horses on Hampton carousel
Historic Hampton carousel
103-year-old carousel threatened by sea level rise
Posted at 5:03 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 17:03:30-04

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton leaders want to hear from the public about the future of the carousel that sits next to the Virginia Air & Space Science Center.

Hand-carved historic horses on Hampton carousel

News

Should Hampton's 103-year-old carousel be relocated? Residents can weigh in

Jay Greene
3:32 PM, Mar 23, 2023

The Downtown Hampton Development Partnership previously asked the city council to move it over flooding concerns, and it wants to make room for a waterfront park.

Hampton carousel to relocate?

The carousel has been in Hampton since 1920 when it was delivered to Buckroe Beach by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company.

103-year-old carousel threatened by sea level rise

Relocation proposals have included moving it to either Mill Point Park, Buckroe Beach, or keeping it at its current location and building it up higher.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The consideration of the carousel's location is the only item on the agenda for public comment.

News 3's Leondra Head is covering this story and will update it with the latest.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

