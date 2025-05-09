Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board holding third-annual mental health expo

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board is giving you a free opportunity to address mental health needs and get information about the topic.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

The Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board is celebrating by offering presentations, networking, and what they’re calling “uplifting experiences.”

This is the third year the event has been held.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the most recent data shows in 2022, over 59 million Americans 18 or older, almost 25 percent of all adults, had some type of mental illness.

Mental illness was most common in people between 18 and 25, according to the data.

“Mental health has always been important, but now, especially post-COVID, people are seeking ways that they can center themselves more, understand themselves more, what they’re going through externally and internally, and ways they can seek more support and ways they can draw on more support from the community as well," Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board Prevention Services Coordinator Antone Green said.

The expo is May 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center in Newport News.