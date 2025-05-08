Fentanyl deaths decrease in Virginia, parents advocate for mental health awareness

Virginia has seen a 44% decrease in fentanyl-related deaths. As Mother's Day weekend approaches, parents who have lost their children to fentanyl are coming together to promote awareness and improve mental health resources in Chesapeake.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, the group "Parents United Against Fentanyl and For Mental Health Awareness" will host an event this Saturday to address the ongoing issue of fentanyl poisoning

Two mothers who lost their sons to fentanyl poisoning shared their experiences and emphasized the need for better mental health support. One mother, Tammy Plakstis, recounted her son's struggle: "He unfortunately was depressed. It was during COVID, and he was in his room. He decided to go on Snapchat to talk to the dealer who was next door. He asked for what he thought was cocaine. When he consumed it the next morning, he was supposed to go to work. His ride came for him, and he was unresponsive; he was brain dead."

Both mothers, Sharon Roberts and Tammy Plakstis, told News 3 that they believe both their sons ingested fentanyl accidentally. Roberts says her son had a back injury before his death and tragically died when he took a Xanax laced with fentanyl.

Plakstis and Roberts believe fentanyl deaths can happen to anyone and are hoping their event spreads awareness of the dangers of the drug while also connecting the public to mental health resources.

This week, we spoke to Roberts and Plakstis in Chesapeake. Behind them was a billboard of the local lives lost to Fentanyl Poisoning. Roberts says she hopes the event helps to save lives by getting needed information out to the public.

"We are just trying to raise awareness. I feel like Chesapeake needs something because it's not ever on the map, and there are a lot of people here who need to hear it, and we are trying to spread the word to the public," said Roberts. "Not to us mothers because we already know. We are trying to get this out so people will understand how crucial this epidemic is."

The event will take place at Mount Pleasant Farm on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact Parents Against Fentanyl and for Mental Health Awareness.