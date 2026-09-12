'It's really appreciated:' Veterans, active duty service members help clean up Oakland Cemetery in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Millard Harlow is nearly 80 years old and regularly mows grass at Oakland Cemetery in Hampton.

“I’ve been coming out here with my father, started cutting grass, and my sister’s buried over there," Harlow explained.

He said he had been coming to the cemetery since 1957, to be exact. All these years later, his work is catching the attention of local veterans and active duty service members. They decided to volunteer to help him. They say many veterans, including some from as far back as the Civil War, are buried there.

Watch: 'Very disheartening:' Family raises concerns about lack of maintenance at Pleasant Shade Cemetery in Hampton

'Very disheartening:' Family raises concerns about lack of maintenance at Pleasant Shade Cemetery in Hampton

“[When] we got started, if you look over there, some of it was over three foot high. So these guys and gals out here, they’re busting their rear ends making it look better for the community," Air Force veteran ed Frankiewicz said.

“Gives you good [feeling], raises your spirits," said Army veteran John Brock.

“It’s really appreciated. I know my father would be proud. He was in the Army during World War II and all of that," Harlow said.

Watch: After News 3 story, lawn care company volunteers to help clean up Pleasant Shade Cemetery

After News 3 story, lawn care company volunteers to help clean up Pleasant Shade Cemetery

Mowing and weedeating wasn’t all the veterans did.

“We’re going to go see if there are any flags that are either missing or destroyed from cleaning up. We’ll take it out, put in a new flag," said Coast Guard Seaman Nicholas Gremour.

“It feels good and it kind of hits you in the heart, for us that signed that line, to remind ourselves why we’re out here and what we’re doing for our country and the people that we protect," Coast Guard Fireman Marcus Hancock said.

Watch: 'It makes me feel good:' Police recruits help clean up Pleasant Shade Cemetery in Hampton

'It makes me feel good:' Police recruits help clean up Pleasant Shade Cemetery in Hampton

While Harlow now has volunteers to take over some of the work, he’s not using that as an excuse to stop.

“I’m going to keep on going as long as I can go," Harlow said.

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