Franklin police seek public’s help with information on vehicle tied to homicide

FRANKLIN, Va. — A vehicle of interest tied to a homicide that took place on April 19 was identified; now, Franklin police are asking the public to provide information regarding the possible owner or operator of that vehicle.

On April 19, officers responded to a reported gunshot victim in the Bruce Street area. Franklin police say they found Zaire Usher-Evans at the scene. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital before he died from his injuries.

Franklin police say anyone with information about this incident should call them at 757-562-8575 or the Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100. Information that leads to an arrest can result in a cash reward.

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