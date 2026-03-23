Mother says school bus surveillance video confirms concerns about son’s treatment

CARROLLTON, VA — An Isle of Wight County mother says newly obtained surveillance video confirms her concerns that her special needs son was mistreated by a school bus attendant.

Earlier this month, Jeanine Scherrer told me she believed her son, Trevor, was being mistreated on his school bus. After seeing the bus surveillance video, she says those concerns are confirmed.

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Mother claims bus attendant struck non-verbal son on school bus

"I couldn’t believe it, I was with Louisa and I just looked at her and I said 'is that what I think it is, is she smacking him?'" Scherrer said.

I spoke with Scherrer on Sunday, March 15, after her meeting with Isle of Wight County Deputy Superintendent Christopher Coleman. During that meeting, she was shown the bus surveillance video, which shows Trevor dropping his cards and the bus attendant trying to get him off the bus.

"And the assistant says no get going and smacks him, three times on at least on the bottom," Scherrer said during our March 15th Interview

In my most recent interview with Scherrer, we talked more about the video and how she has been raising these concerns since the start of the school year.

"I mean if something would’ve been taken care of earlier none of this would happen," Scherrer said.

I reached out to the district to ask about oversight and how they monitor bus staff conduct and training.

"In general, Isle of Wight County Schools follows established division policies and procedures related to the evaluation and oversight of all employees, including bus drivers and bus assistants," a school spokesperson said.

I also asked whether all drivers are trained to drive students with special needs.

"All of our drivers and assistants transporting special needs students go through training to work specifically with special needs students," a school spokesperson said.

Since our interview, Scherrer, along with Trevor’s case manager and caretaker, met with the head of transportation at Isle of Wight County Schools. Scherrer says she is still considering if she wants to sue or press charges.

"You have to stay with it, especially with kids with disabilities," Scherrer said.

As for Isle of Wight County Public Schools, I asked if they wanted to comment on the bus footage. They said they do not comment on personnel or student matters.