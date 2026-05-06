Man held in custody dies after he 'became combative' with deputy: IWCSO

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — An in-custody death that occurred on Tuesday is under investigation, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office (IWCSO) said Wednesday.

28-year-old Kyle Brown was being held under an Emergency Custody Order at Riverside Smithfield Hospital on Tuesday night. Based on initial gatherings, the IWCSO says Brown was being combative with a deputy. Brown then became unresponsive while the deputy "was attempting to gain control." He was pronounced dead after hospital staff attempted lifesaving measures.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine Brown's official cause and manner of death.

The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave as this incident remains under investigation, according to IWCSO. Virginia State Police has been contacted to independently investigate the incident.

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