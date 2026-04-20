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21-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Franklin

21-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Franklin
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FRANKLIN, Va. — A 21-year-old Franklin man died after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the City of Franklin Police Department.

Police said officers responded around 2:02 a.m. Sunday to the area of Bruce Street for a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found the victim and identified him as Zaire Usher-Evans, a resident of Franklin.

Usher-Evans was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Franklin police said the investigation remains active.

The department also thanked the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office and the Southampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting or other criminal activity in Franklin is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.

Police said information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward while allowing tipsters to remain anonymous.

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