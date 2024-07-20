Watch Now
16-year-old girl goes missing: Newport News Police Department

Posted at 10:18 PM, Jul 19, 2024

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police Department is actively looking for a 16-year-old runaway. Ananda Rivera was last seen on Tuesday, July 16, at a residence in the 300 block of Deputy Lane.

She is described as Hispanic female, approximately 5-feet-1 and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gold and blue bonnet, black shirt and blue jeans, according to NNPD.

Those who see Rivera or know of her whereabouts are encouraged to call Newport News Police Communications at 757–247–2500.

