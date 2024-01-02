Watch Now
2 dead after car runs off I-64 in Newport News

Posted at 10:27 AM, Jan 02, 2024
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — State police say they're investigating a fiery crash that left two people dead on I-64 in Newport News.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Monday, right on the border between York County and Newport News near the Lee Hall exit ramp.

Troopers say the car was traveling in the far left lane. It then crossed through all the lanes and ran off the roadway, according to troopers.

The car struck a tree and caught fire, killing both the driver and the passenger, police say. The medical examiner is now working to identify the two that were killed.

State police are investigating what caused this crash.

