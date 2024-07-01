All lanes on MMMBT closed due to possible vehicle in the water

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — All lanes on the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel are stopped.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) all lanes on the bridge tunnel were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

VDOT said that traffic on I-664 in Newport News was backed up for around 2 miles in either direction.

Virginia State Police said it was investigating the crash. Officers said one vehicle was possibly in the water, and a search is ongoing.

News 3 traffic reporter Conor Hollingsworth recommends the HRBT or James River Bridge as alternate routes.

This is a developing story, stay with News 3 for updates.