As Hampton Roads Transit riders express wanted improvement, leaders say they're listening

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — With a 1-day GoPass costing just under $5, Hampton Roads Transit is one of the most economical ways, and often the only way, for people to get around.

Some regular riders told WTKR News 3 some additions they'd like to see on HRT's services.

"That hour bus service on the weekends, some people don't really have the chance to really get out until the weekend. That hour on hour is too long waiting on a bus," said a regular HRT rider.

However, he acknowledges that they've expanded their services, making it easier for riders to get around Hampton Roads.

"If you've been living here, you'll know the transformation that they have made from now until how it used to be. They didn't have as many buses and as many stops," the rider added.

For some, the HRT is their only way around town. This is why city leaders in Newport News are stepping in to ensure that riders have a convenient and accessible experience. Marcellus Harris, a Newport News Councilman who sits on the HRT board, recently took a trip with riders.

"One of the things HRT has done is that they can join the mobile fare, which riders can utilize on their device to see where the bus will be pulling up, what time you'll be getting there, and what time you'll be departing. Then, it's being able to utilize that to get on and off to help efficiency for those driving and getting off the bus," said Harris.

Harris added that HRT is in the process of installing QR codes on bus stop signs for people to scan. Everyone should have access by May.

While there have been other efforts to make transportation easier, like implementing the micro-transit program and increasing the amount of bus routes going through Hampton and Newport News, other riders say they want to see a security boost.

"Transit is open access to anybody. It's a concern. If something was to happen to a passenger or operator, you'll have to wait for the police to get there," said another rider.

"We want to make sure that all of our riders feel safe. It's always the utmost importance for all of us," Harris added.

Harris and other HRT leaders did ride with people, scribbling notes when they heard about their experiences and commented on ways to improve. City leaders say they're constantly meeting to discuss what's going well and what they can improve on.