Canon Virginia in Newport News to expand facility

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An upcoming expansion is underway for the Canon Virginia facility in Newport News.

Governor Youngkin announced the expansion will support the company's new silk protein isolation system, which is one of the company's first ventures outside of the image-related products it's primarily known for.

The company will be retraining 30 current employees to staff the new line, the governor says.

Gov. Youngkin applauded the company for diversifying its product line.

"We are proud that the Commonwealth continues to attract companies like Canon with our strong business climate, elite infrastructure, and top-notch workforce," said Youngkin.

The company's retraining efforts will be supported by the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, Gov. Youngkin said.