Dreams of Hope nonprofit stops services after thieves steal catalytic converters

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - In May of 2022, Dreams of Hope Foundation in Newport News had three of their work vans ruined when the catalytic converters were stolen.

Fast forward two years, and the nonprofit has had to suspend transportation services.

“We have not been able to recover from the catalytic converters being taken, we actually had to lay off our driver,” said director Simone Dreher.

Dreher told News 3's Ellen Ice, who has followed this story since May of 2022, that the last couple years have been tough. When the thieves stole their catalytic converters, they also cut through other vital pieces of the vans, making it too expensive to repair.

Dreher says because of that, they've had to cut back important services.

“There are a lot of people who call that say they don’t have means of transportation to pick up food or clothes, and so we aren’t able to provide that,” said Dreher.

She says they're covering 30,000 fewer miles since the theft, which means people in need aren't getting to therapy, receiving medications, food, or clothing.

“There’s such a gap and a need to provide just basic necessities," said Dreher.

Dreher has hope - like the name of her nonprofit - that the community will step up to help.

“It would mean a lot to us and the community to be able to continue what we originally intended the purpose of Dreams of Hope, helping people to self sufficiency,” said Dreher.

April 23 is Give Local 757 day. The event encourages people to donate to charitable organizations. In honor of that day, Dreher said her organization is doing an event where community members can get information on resources. A wellness van from Sentara will also be there.

The Newport News Police Department is hosting their first vin-etching event of 2024 later this month. It's happening on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Peninsula Korean Baptist Church located at 972 Harpersville Road.

There will also be free steering wheel locks for registered Hyundai owners.