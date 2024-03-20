'Everybody can relate to it:' Newport News middle school students create, perform production on bullying

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The students at Gildersleeve Middle School have worked for the last year to create a production with a sensitive topic - bullying and suicide prevention.

The eighth grade drama students wrote the script last year, and have been working to bring it to life ever since.

“The students really start from a blank canvas, and go through concepts and a year later it’s an actual full play or a full production where the kids are able to present to the world their thoughts, their ideas, their vision of a story from their point of view,” said theater arts educator Ronyea Kerns.

WATCH: Trailer for Deja Vu production, courtesy of Gildersleeve Middle School

Deja Vu Trailer 1

The students touch on something they coined "silent bullying."

“It’s not like these big bad characters who are like the main bully of the school, sometimes it can be your best friend, sometimes it can be that main kid, but sometimes it goes unnoticed and it’s not as obvious,” said eighth grader Marlie Kane.

The production includes both live scenes and videos. All three grades —sixth, seventh, and eighth—perform in it. Eighth grader Sajjad Altameemi plays the main character.

“It’s definitely been a journey," said Altameemi. "I feel like if you really want to get into acting, you should just get into it."

The kids say they hope the audience will take the subject to heart.

WATCH: Trailer another for Deja Vu production, courtesy of Gildersleeve Middle School

Deja Vu Trailer 2

‘It’s a message that’s being sent that a lot of people aren’t paying attention to,” said seventh grader Grace Telfare.

Eighth grader Lauren Kirby says she hopes the production will be well-attended, but most importantly, that people will learn something.

“It relates to not only middle school but elementary school, high school, even adults, I feel like everybody can take something from it,” said Kirby.

The production is happening Thursday through Sunday at Gildersleeve Middle School. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. More information on shows and tickets can be foundhere.