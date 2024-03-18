Heritage High School band chosen out of all Va. schools to perform in Rome's New Year's Parade

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A group of hometown students are preparing for a spectacular European trip. Marching band students at Heritage High School were chosen to perform at "The Rome New Year's Parade."

From Newport News to Rome, the Incomparable Marching Storm - also known as Big Heritage - is marching to the beat of their own drum.

WTKR/Jamil Birden

Their invite to perform internationally is quite a feat: the Incomparable Marching Storm was the only band in the state of Virginia chosen to participate. To qualify to perform at this magnitude, people usually have to send in a video, but they were handpicked to perform in front of 20,000 people.

"I'm very excited to go to Rome. I'm just excited to see the new style, new culture. I'm also excited to spread our culture" said band student Nigel McCallul.

Nearly 70 students will join nearly 2,000 performers in Europe.

"It's not a lot of times that students get to travel outside of this community. We typically go to Norfolk, we go to Richmond, and that's the bulk of what we typically do. The thought of going to somewhere like Rome, to give them something that most Americans don't get to do, is very exciting and encouraging," said Band Director Jemere Brown.

"...this year I will be getting to go to Europe, and that's always been a dream of mine to leave the States," said student Brianna Gayden.

Before they leave, of course, endless hours of practice is a no-brainer. Sometimes, their practices last eight hours.

When News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones asked students if they believe they're the best band in the 757, they responded, "most definitely."

WTKR/Jamil Birden News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones interviewing Heritage High School students as they prep for their performance in Rome.

The band will be performing from December 28 to January 4.