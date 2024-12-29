How you can help name the new porcupine at the Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia Living Museum has a new family member.

A young North American Porcupine recently traveled to the Newport News museum from the Alaska Zoo.

"Although sightings and rehabilitations have been recorded, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources states Porcupines are no longer present in Virginia and rare south of Pennsylvania," the museum said in a release. "Among the most distinctive features of these prickly rodents are their approximately 30,000 quills. Despite common misconceptions, these quills aren't projectiles - they simply detach easily when predators make contact."

The museum said the porcupine has already charmed staff.

"She's very brave and curious and loves to say hello to her keepers," shares Carrie Bridgman, Bird and Mammal Curator. "Most of all she loves treats, especially sweet potatoes. We’re excited to involve the public in the naming process!”

But she needs a name!

Naming submissions will be accepted from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, followed by a public voting period from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19.

The winning name will be announced on Jan. 20.

For more information about voting, search @valivingmuseum on Facebook or Instagram!