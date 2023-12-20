Man shot by police following standoff with officers in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot following a standoff with officers Tuesday night, police say.

Around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, officers were sent to the 600 block of Cleveland Ave. after police say they were informed of an armed suicidal subject inside a car.



Police say it escalated into a standoff, and the TAC Unit and negotiators were called.

The man got out of the car and walked toward officers with a gun in his hand, according to police. When officers tried to de-escalate the situation, the man raised the gun near the officers and shots were exchanged, police say.

Police say the man was hit and taken to the hospital.

One officer got injured during the incident when he was shot in his taser - which was on his duty belt. Police say he did not need medical attention.

Charges are pending and there’s an ongoing investigation, police say.

Stay with News 3 for updates.