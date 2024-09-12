Menchville-Bethel varsity football game postponed following shooting death of student

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Menchville-Bethel varsity football game initially scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed two days after a 15-year-old Menchville student was shot dead, according to Newport News Public Schools (NNPS).

A spokesperson for NNPS told News 3 that Menchville's away game at Bethel High School in Hampton was postponed due to “challenges faced by both schools."

The school system didn't share what the challenges are, but we know that a 15-year-old boy who attended Menchville was shot and killed earlier this week.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of 16th Street near Garden Drive, according to police.

So far, police haven't named any suspects. On the morning of the shooting, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew implored the community to come forward with any information regarding the shooting, stressing that no piece of information is too small.

When addressing the shooting on Tuesday, Newport News school officials emphasized that resources are available to students at Menchville as they cope with the loss of one of their peers.

"Tragic events like this can be difficult to process. We recognize that some students and staff will need additional support and encouragement. Members of the school division's support and response team are available at school [Tuesday] to meet and talk with students and staff. We encourage you to take advantage of these services. Thank you for your support," said Menchville High School Principal Jason Hollar.

Newport News Public Schools also released a statement Tuesday, saying the district will have a support team for students and staff and the district's thoughts and prayers are with the teen's family.