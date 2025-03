NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A crash involving multiple vehicles and a jackknifed tractor trailer blocked all westbound lanes of travel on I-64 in Newport News, according to state police.

Police say the crash occurred around 5:45 a.m. A tractor trailer jackknifed near Fort Eustis Boulevard during the multi-vehicle crash.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has rerouted traffic at Jefferson Avenue, according to police.

