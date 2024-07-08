Downtown Newport News expands to make way for projected growth at shipyard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Downtown Newport News, specifically the Yard District, is growing.

A new business recently opened its doors to customers. Emphasis on the Yard District has been a priority of the city’s since last year’s announcement of the city’s selection to take part of Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

“For us we decided to solve the issue of what Newport News, what downtown Newport News, could really be,” said Mayor Phillip Jones. The mayor says they're planning to invest big money into growing the area.

The latest business to open in the Yard District is Corkscrews & Brews. As their name suggests, coffee and wine are on the menu, as well as a positive outlook at being the newest face in the Yard District.

“I can see the growth in the area, a lot of people are discovering us now, we have military, shipyard, just a lot of people supporting us,” said part-owner Faith Reid. “I can tell Newport News is building up and becoming a great area."

Having places to eat, drink, and experience the downtown for those who work nearby is a big draw, and there is one specific set of customers the city has in mind.

“The shipyard is the largest industrial employer in the commonwealth of Virginia, and their fate is always going to be tied to the fate of Newport News,” said the mayor.

“When you look at all of the carriers that are going to be built here, this is going to be the center of excellence for shipbuilding, so how can we support that - with infrastructure, parking garages, with medical and mental facilities, all of that goes together.”

Part of the efforts to bring new life to the Yard District is a summer concert series. Every Thursday evening through August there will be live music at Victory Landing Park.