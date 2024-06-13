Newport News employee seems to have shot self during fight with customer: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after authorities say he appears to have shot himself during an altercation.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Newport News police went to a business on the 12600 block of Nettles Drive on call about a gunshot victim, according to a release about the incident.

Officers say that they found an employee with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot and transported him to a hospital for care.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the employee and "at least one customer" were in an altercation outside the business that turned physical, according to police. The employee seems to have accidentally shot himself during the altercation.

NNPD says they are still investigating.