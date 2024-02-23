Newport News expo hopes to shine a light on local, Black-owned businesses

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A unique event is happening this weekend in Newport News to highlight Black-owned small businesses in the community.

Nearly 30 Black business owners are bringing their products to First Baptist Church Denbigh on Sunday for a business expo. The business owners who signed up to participate in the expo say events like this are what helps them in the long run.

"Black-owned businesses, we don't typically always get the recognition that we deserve out here in the community," said business owner Cynthia Benton, who's showcasing her products at the expo. "It's a constant struggle for us. It's important to support each and every person that we have here in the community because everyone has value."

Benton's value comes with sweet scents — from aromatherapy scents to candles and wax melts from her business, "Simply Cee."

"For small businesses like [mine] that are just up and growing, it may magnitude to something in a greater light," said Benton.

Attendees will have a one-stop shopping experience and check out the variety of goods dozens of local businesses have to offer.

Melvin Wofford, the pastor at First Baptist Church Denbigh, says he organized the first-time event to showcase the business owners' talents.

"Whatever their area of expertise is, whatever their gift, and whatever their talents are, they're going to be able to showcase that," said Pastor Wofford.

Pastor Wofford knows how hard entrepreneurs work after seeing his grandparents grind to get their business up and running.

"My grandparents were entrepreneurs, but I saw them struggle trying to get their business off the ground, struggling to create a legacy, trying to build generational wealth, and it had systemic issues back in those days that prevented them from being able to reach their next level," explained Pastor Wofford. "However, I made up my mind that if I ever had the opportunity to do so, I would create opportunity for others."

Sunday's opportunity allows the business owners to get exposure for their business at no cost, since they won't have to pay for vendor space. To ensure the business owners reach a wider audience, Pastor Wofford is spreading the word that the expo is open to the public - not just churchgoers.

The details for the upcoming expo are as follows:

