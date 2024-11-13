Newport News leaders urge public to attend forum about homelessness on the Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — City leaders on the Peninsula are asking for help. They want people to attend a couple of upcoming meetings addressing homelessness.

The goal of the forums is for community members to discuss the results of the Virginia Peninsula Homelessness Study and learn about potential impacts and solutions.

Viam Advising, a Houston-based organization specializing in homelessness solutions, was contracted by the city of Newport News to conduct the study.

"Our everyday neighbors, our everyday people that we see in and out, you may not know that they're unsheltered. They may be living in a hotel or their vehicle, and you're unaware," said Ginger Blount-Moore, Newport News Assistant City Manager.

Moore is urging the public to come out to the forums and help shape strategies addressing homelessness on the Peninsula.

The forum schedule is as follows:



Williamsburg: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6-8 p.m.

Williamsburg Community Center, 401 N. Boundary Street



Newport News: Thursday, Nov. 14, 6-8 p.m.

Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Blvd.

After the forums, Viam Advising will compile a comprehensive report based on community feedback and data from the survey. Details of this report will be presented to the public in the coming months.

The Virginia Peninsula Homelessness Study Survey is open to anyone living or working on the Peninsula, which includes Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County.