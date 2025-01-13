Newport News mayor wants to launch music festival

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Mayor Phillip Jones has announced his goal to launch a music festival in Newport News within the next 18 months, stating, “It’s time to put Newport News on the map.”

While details about the festival's name have yet to be revealed, Mayor Jones envisions the event as a way to bring the community together and attract major entertainers. He emphasized that the festival aims to boost city revenue and draw more tourists to the area.

Jones noted that he does not intend to compete with the “Something in the Water” festival but is seeking a similar vibe to enhance the local music scene.

News 3 plans to sit down with Mayor Jones tomorrow to gather more details about the upcoming festival.