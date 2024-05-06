Newport News names new fire chief: City Manager

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The City Manager of Newport News announced Monday that Wesley A. Rogers would assume the role of Fire Chief officially.

Rogers was acting as interim chief at the time of the announcement, according to the City Manager.

“Wesley has a wealth of experience in fire and emergency medical services as well as emergency management and will be a tremendous asset to our city and our citizens,” Archer said. “We are delighted to have him lead the extraordinary men and women of our nationally and internationally recognized Fire Department.”

The City Manager said Rogers will be responsible for the annual operation budget of over $40 million, 11 fire stations, and a staff of 410.

Rogers has worked in fire services for the City of Newport News since 2004 when he began as a firefighter recruit.

Since then he has worked in various capacities in operations, special operations, support services, professional development, and the training division, according to the City Manager.

"As the Interim Fire Chief, I am honored to accept the position of Fire Chief and continue to lead this department with dedication and integrity,” Rogers said.