Newport News NlightN Holiday Event Series kicks off on Thanksgiving

The Holiday season kicks off on Thanksgiving in Newport News.

The NlightN Holiday Event Series (pronounced "enlighten") welcomes Newport News residents and visitors with activities and merriment from one end of the city to the other, according to city. There are three main events: the Celebration in Lights drive-through light show in Newport News Park, the Lights at the Fountain at City Center at Oyster Point and ARTech Lights at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center.

Celebration in Lights is in its 31st season featuring one million lights that create "holiday and fanciful scenes," according to the city. This year features a "Top Gun" 36-foot-tall silhouette of USS Newport News and light displays of furry friends, sea life, the new city logo and more.

The Lights at the Fountain sets the scene for a holiday stroll around City Center's five-acre fountain with a nightly, all-new light show that plays every half hour from 5 to 9 p.m., according to Newport News. There is also a 50 foot holiday tree at City Center at Oyster Point with an animated show that plays aver half hour between 5 to 9 p.m.

The Newport news holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony is also at Oyster Point Park from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 2, according to the city. There will be live entertainment, seasonal gift vendors, an ice sculpting exhibition, face painters, food vendors, carnival games, children's crafts and strolling entertainers. Pictures with Santa begin with the tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

The ARTech Lights at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center features an animated light show that plays every half hour, according to the City. On Dec. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. there is a winter themed evening with holiday games, a silent disco, photo booth, hot chocolate, doughnut and toy giveaways, pictures with Santa, ice carving shows, a virtual reality experience, children's games strolling entertainers and more.

The NlightN Holiday Event Series:

Celebration in Lights:



Nov. 23 – Jan. 1, 5:30 – 10 p.m. nightly at Newport News Park

$15 per car Mon. – Thurs.

$18 per car Fri. – Sun.

$85 per bus (every day)

Lights at the Fountain:



Nightly Light Show: Dec. 2 – Jan. 1, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Holiday Tree Lighting & Festivities: Dec. 2, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at City Center at Oyster Point

Free admission, free parking

ARTech Lights:



Light Show: Dec. 2 – Jan. 1, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Special Event: Dec. 9, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center

Free admission, free parking

